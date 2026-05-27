Lightning Face Offseason Decision on Darren Raddysh

If the Lightning are unable to bring Raddysh back, they’ll have to find a way to replace his offensive production. His one-timer became a legitimate threat on the power play, while his pairing with J.J. Moser developed into one of the best in the NHL. Still, Raddysh’s production dipped late in the season. He scored just one power-play goal over his final 26 regular-season games and finished 1-for-28 in the playoffs.