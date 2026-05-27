Lightning Face Offseason Decision on Darren Raddysh

After four consecutive first-round exits, the Lightning will have a to-do list to address this offseason, including a decision on defenseman Darren Raddysh.
Raddysh’s end-of-season availability carried the tone of a player preparing for the possibility of moving on. Coming off a breakout 70-point season, he didn’t sound especially optimistic about a deal getting done in Tampa.
“I’m very thankful for everything Tampa’s given me. They gave me a shot to play in the NHL,” said Raddysh. “I’ve been here the past four years, and I can’t say anything bad about this organization.”
If the Lightning are unable to bring Raddysh back, they’ll have to find a way to replace his offensive production. His one-timer became a legitimate threat on the power play, while his pairing with J.J. Moser developed into one of the best in the NHL. Still, Raddysh’s production dipped late in the season. He scored just one power-play goal over his final 26 regular-season games and finished 1-for-28 in the playoffs.
With the salary cap increasing by $8.5 million next season, the Lightning have room to make a competitive offer, though it’s unlikely they’ll be the highest bidder for Raddysh.
“The type of season he just had was not on the radar for us,” GM Julien BriseBois said at the end of the season. “He stepped up big time when we needed him to this year.”
The Lightning are projected to have roughly $12.3 million in cap space for the 2026-27 season. They also need to re-sign Nikita Kucherov, who is eligible for an extension as early as July 1 ahead of his 2027 free agency. If Raddysh reaches free agency, the teams believed to have interest include the Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, and Philadelphia Flyers.