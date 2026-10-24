Lightning Fall to Avalanche, Snap Three-Game Win Streak

“The entries obviously again, that one we had in the third… spent a minute and 20 seconds just trying to get in and never do,” said Brayden Point. “So that's not good enough. And you know, it's at pivotal points in the game where we could have made it 4-3, and they end up making it 5-2 after the power play. Those are times where you really want to cash in, but I think we’ve got to find a way to get in the zone.”