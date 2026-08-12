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Lightning Fans Will Have Early Access to 2026-27 Single-Game Tickets Wednesday

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Diandra Loux
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As we inch closer to the fall, single-game tickets for the Lightning’s 2026-27 season will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 14, through Ticketmaster.

Fans will have several opportunities to purchase tickets before the general on-sale date.

Bolt for Life Members will have access to a special pre-sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11. Lightning Priority Access Club members and Flex Plan holders will have access beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 12.

Subscribers to the Lightning Insider Newsletter will also have access to an advanced pre-sale beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 13.

Fans who are not currently subscribed to the newsletter can sign up to receive access to the pre-sale at the Lightning's subscriptions center.

The Lightning will open the 2026-27 season on October 1 against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden before hosting the Washington Capitals in the home opener on October 3.

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