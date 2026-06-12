Lightning Fantasy Camp Returns for Fall 2026 at Benchmark International Arena
For hockey fans looking to experience life as a pro, Tampa Bay Lightning Fantasy Camp is back.
The adult-only event will take place at Benchmark International Arena, giving participants an opportunity to train and compete in the same environment as the Lightning. The three-day event is set for Fall 2026 and is open to players 21 years and older of all skill levels, provided they have at least one year of organized hockey experience.
Throughout the camp, participants will be coached by members of the Tampa Bay Lightning Alumni while competing alongside fellow campers for the Fantasy Camp Championship Cup.
The cost to attend is $3,000 per camper, with registration limited to 36 skaters and six goaltenders. Proceeds from the event will benefit both the Tampa Bay Lightning Alumni Foundation and the Lightning Foundation.
Campers can expect a schedule that replicates the NHL experience, including:
- Welcome party at JW Marriott Beacon Rooftop Lounge
- Three days of on-ice sessions at Benchmark International Arena and TGH Ice Plex with a practice in the morning and a game in the afternoon, culminating with a Fantasy Camp Championship Game on the final day
- On-ice instruction from Lightning Alumni and off-ice activities
- Nightly activities with TBL Alumni and special guests
- Tickets to a Tampa Bay Lightning preseason game with TBL Alumni
- Each camper will receive their own personalized Fantasy Camp jersey, TBL locker room nameplate, official TBL Camp apparel, and more!
- Exclusive opportunity to purchase NHL pro-stock gear and apparel
- Hotel accommodations are available for an additional fee at a hotel downtown