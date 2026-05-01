Lightning Get A Boost with D’Astous And Paul Ahead of Game 6

The Lightning will get a boost for Game 6 with the return of rookie defenseman Charle-Edouard D’Astous, who has been out since exiting Game 1 following a hit from Montreal’s Josh Anderson.
D’Astous is expected to be paired with Emil Lilleberg, moving him back to the right side. That particular pairing has seen success in the regular season, and brings a mix of physicality and offensive ability. D’Astous has carved out a role for himself since joining the team in October.
The Lightning are also expected to see the return of Nick Paul, who missed Game 5 due to an illness. Paul was a full participant in Friday’s morning skate and could help address one of Tampa Bay’s struggles from Game 5: faceoffs. The Lightning are confident in their ability to close out a game, regardless of being down in the series.
“Everybody knows how important is this game is, we have to put everything on the line,” said defenseman Erik Cernak. “It’s the most important game of the year. Everybody has to put the work in and we're going into the game with one goal. We have to win the game.”
The team is facing another first-round elimination and will need a complete group effort to extend their season. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.