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Lightning Have An Intriguing Goalie Battle To Watch

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Michael DeRosa
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This will be a good battle to watch during training camp.

Training camp will soon be here for the Tampa Bay Lightning. With the Lightning having spots to fight for on their roster, it is certainly an important one for their players this year. 

One specific training camp battle that needs to be watched closely involves their goaltending. While Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Lightning's clear number one goalie, there will be a battle to watch when it comes to their backup spot.

The Lightning acquired goalie Dennis Hildeby from the Toronto Maple Leafs as part of the Nick Paul trade. As a result of this, Jonas Johansson will now have competition for Tampa Bay's backup role, which he has held for each of the last three seasons. 

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Hildeby appeared in 20 games last season for the Maple Leafs, where he had a 5-7-4 record, a .912 save percentage, and a 2.86 goals-against average. Johansson, on the other hand, posted an 11-10-2 record, a 3.29 goals-against average, and an .884 save percentage in 25 games for Tampa Bay this past season. 

It is going to be interesting to see how this training camp battle goes between the two goalies. Johansson is going to need to have a very strong camp to maintain his backup role. 

Tampa Bay LightningJonas JohanssonDennis Hildeby
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