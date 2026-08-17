Lightning Have Trade Target To Consider In Kraken Star

The Lightning should make a push for this Kraken forward.
The Tampa Bay Lightning have made a handful of additions to their roster this off-season. While this is the case, they should still be looking to bring in more talent before the start of the season.
One of the Lightning's biggest needs right now is another skilled top-six forward. Due to this, they should strongly consider making a push for Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann.
With McCann entering the final season of his contract in 2026-27, questions about his future in Seattle have come up this summer. If the Kraken make him available for trade during this off-season or the regular-season, the Lightning would be very wise to target him.
If the Lightning acquired McCann, he would give their top six a much-needed boost. The 30-year-old forward posted 20 goals and 40 points in 52 games during this past season with the Kraken. He also recorded at least 61 points in each of the three previous seasons before 2025-26.
With numbers like these, McCann would be a very solid player for the Lightning to bring in. He would provide their second line and power play with a jolt, so it will be interesting to see if they target him from here.