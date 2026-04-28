Lightning Head Coach Jon Cooper Continuing to Make History

Jon Cooper has had a tremendous run with the Tampa Bay Lightning, and there's no end in sight. With the Lightning's win on Sunday, he hit some important milestones.
Sunday's win over the Montreal Canadiens was the 90th playoff win of Cooper's career. That figure moved him past Glen Sather (Edmonton Oilers) for the second-most playoff wins with a single franchise.
Now, the Lightning's bench boss trails only the legendary Al Arbour, the mastermind behind the New York Islanders dynasty of the early 1980s, who had 119 playoff victories while representing Long Island.
The win over Montreal also moved Cooper in the top 10 for most career playoff wins by a head coach in general. He's currently tied with Mike Babcock, and one more win will move him into ninth place all-time. If the Lightning advance past the first round, it's entirely possible that Cooper moves into the top five before the end of this spring.
Cooper has already seemingly guaranteed that his name will one day be featured in the Hockey Hall of Fame, but for now, he continues to make history.