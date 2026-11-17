Tampa Bay Lightning
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 17, 2026 12:58 PMPublished Nov 17, 2026 12:58 PM
The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Washington Capitals on Tuesday in what is expected to be Alex Ovechkin’s final game in Tampa. Ovechkin announced his plans to retire at the end of the season, bringing an end to one of the most successful careers in NHL history.
The NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer has had plenty of success against the Lightning, recording 57 goals and 51 assists in his career against Tampa Bay.
“He’s stung us. I don’t know the numbers, but I’m pretty sure his numbers against Tampa.. they’re fairly impressive,” said Jon Cooper.
Tampa Bay will look to bounce back after a 2-0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. The Lightning had plenty of opportunities to get on the scoreboard but couldn't find a way past Detroit goaltender Daniil Tarasov.
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“I can’t fault our process at all. It was like there was plexiglass behind the goalie. For whatever reason, they weren’t going in,” Cooper said after the game. “We had a lot of chances. Give them credit, they defended. When we had our chances, the goalie made the save. That was it. It happens.”
Brayden Point was a full participant in Monday’s practice at Benchmark International Arena after being placed on injured reserve last Tuesday with a lower-body injury.
Defenseman Erik Cernak (upper body) and center Anthony Cirelli (lower body) also returned to the ice after missing the past two games. Of the three, Cirelli appears to be the closest to returning to the lineup for Tuesday’s game.
“Hard to say,” Cooper said. “(Monday) was a big test. I haven’t talked to everybody yet, but I would anticipate ... I hope all play, but at least a couple play.”
With Point back at practice, the Lightning will eventually need to make a corresponding roster move once he’s activated off injured reserve. Whether that means sending top prospect Sam O’Reilly back to the Syracuse Crunch remains undecided, Cooper said. O’Reilly received his first NHL call-up last week after Point was placed on injured reserve.
“Obviously, there has to be a roster move. Not sure quite what it’s going to be,” Cooper said.
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