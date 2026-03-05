Lightning Injury Update: Dominic James Out 8-10 Weeks, Gage Goncalves Day-to-Day

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be without center Dominic James after he underwent surgery on Tuesday for a lower-body injury. James is expected to miss 8–10 weeks, which will sideline him for the remainder of the regular season. The 23-year-old is projected to return in early to mid-May.
James sustained the injury after being cross-checked into the boards by Michael Kesselring of the Buffalo Sabres, falling awkwardly on the play. He has since been placed on injured reserve. The rookie, who signed with the Lightning in September, had been building momentum this season, recording seven goals and eight assists for 15 points. His no-fear mindset and speed have made him a natural fit in the lineup.
On the same night, the Lightning also lost forward Gage Goncalves to a lower-body injury. Goncalves was knocked down by a cross-check from Rasmus Dahlin of the Sabres, sliding feet-first into the boards. He is listed as day-to-day.
On Tuesday the Lightning recalled forward Conor Geekie from the Syracuse Crunch.