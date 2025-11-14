Lightning Key Forward Is Breaking The Ice

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Oliver Bjorkstrand had a quiet start to the 2025-26 season offensively. In his 12 games of the season, the Lightning forward recorded just three points. He also went nine straight games with a point from Oct. 14 to Nov. 4, so he had a slow start to the campaign.

However, Bjorkstrand is now starting to shake off the rust, as he is starting to see his offense go back up. In his last three games, Bjorkstrand has recorded three assists and a plus-1 rating. This also included him recording two assists in the Lightning's Nov. 6 contest against the Vegas Golden Knights. He also had an assist in the Lightning's most recent matchup against the New York Rangers on Nov. 12.

With his ongoing hot streak, Bjorkstrand now has one goal and six points in 16 games.

Seeing Bjorkstrand start to heat back up offensively is certainly encouraging. Furthermore, when noting that he scored at least 20 goals in six different seasons, we should start seeing him put the puck in the net more as the season rolls on.

It will now be fascinating to see how Bjorkstrand builds on his solid stretch of play from here.