Lightning Key Forward Out For Start Of Season

While speaking to reporters, including The Hockey News' Diandra Loux, Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois shared that forward Nick Paul had surgery to address an upper-body injury. Furthermore, BriseBois announced that they expect Paul to be out until the beginning of November.

Hearing that Paul will be out for the start of the season is certainly tough news for the Lightning. The 30-year-old is a very important part of their top nine, and the Bolts will now need to adjust without him in the lineup while he is sidelined.

Paul is coming off a solid 2024-25 season, as he posted 22 goals, 19 assists, 41 points, 66 hits, and a plus-13 rating in 76 games. This was after he set career highs with 24 goals, 22 assists, and 46 points in 82 games with the Lightning during the 2023-24 campaign.

Paul was acquired by the Lightning from the Ottawa Senators during the 2021-22 season in exchange for forward Mathieu Joseph and a 2024 fourth-round pick. Since then, Paul has recorded 68 goals, 65 assists, 133 points, 320 hits, and a plus-12 rating in 259 games over four seasons with the Bolts.

