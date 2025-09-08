2 Lightning Stars Ranked Among NHL's Best

The NHL Network revealed the first 10 players (50 to 41) of their Top 50 Players Right Now list heading into the 2025-26 season. Two Tampa Bay Lightning stars have made the cut.

Lightning winger Brandon Hagel was ranked at the No. 46 spot by the NHL Network. With this, he placed ahead of other notable stars like Brady Tkachuk, Clayton Keller, Jason Robertson, and Alex Ovechkin.

Given the season that Hagel just had, it is entirely understandable that he has made the NHL Network's list. In 82 games this past season with the Lightning, he recorded new career highs with 35 goals, 55 assists, 90 points, and a plus-33 rating. Overall, the 27-year-old winger took his game to a whole new level in 2024-25, and he has now been rewarded for it.

Lightning winger Jake Guentzel picked up the No. 44 spot on the NHL Network's list. With this, he was ranked ahead of Jesper Bratt and, of course, Hagel.

Guentzel is coming off a strong first season with the Lightning, as he scored a career-high 41 goals and posted 80 points in 80 games. It was the fourth season in a row where Guentzel recorded at least 30 goals and 73 points. With this, he has been a star winger for a long time, so it makes sense that he has earned the No. 44 spot.

