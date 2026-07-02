Lightning Land Veteran Defenseman John Carlson in Free Agency
After a full day of free agency moves, the Lightning signed right-shot defenseman John Carlson to a two-year contract worth $8.5 million annually. The move addressed a need on the right side, following the trade of Darren Raddysh, which left the Lightning with just two right-shot defensemen in Erik Cernak and Max Crozier.
The 36-year-old defenseman had 60 points (14 goals, 46 assists) in 71 regular-season games for the Anaheim Ducks and Washington Capitals last season, including 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 16 games after he was acquired at the trade deadline. After spending his entire NHL career with the Capitals, Wednesday marked Carlson’s first experience as an unrestricted free agent.
"It was different. It was certainly something I never really had to embark on, which in some ways I am very thankful for," said Carlson. "It's cool in a lot of ways too. It's cool to hear the chatter and answer some calls and figure some stuff out. In times like these, you get the rundown from the players the most ... It was a fun process and I am happy with where I am right now, that's for sure."
Carlson was one of the top unrestricted free agents on the market, with the Carolina Hurricanes acquiring his rights ahead of free agency. Ultimately, he chose to test the market and come to Tampa Bay.
“I know the pedigree of the organization and certainly the players, from guys that have been through there, behind the scenes and all that, and also playing against them for so many years and seeing just what’s there on display every night has been fun to watch and not play against."
"From that standpoint it’s a slam dunk. I think it’s a fabulous place to live, raise kids and have a family in a great environment. There’s really zero drawback to coming to Tampa."
Carlson has 84 points (21 goals, 63 assists) in 149 career NHL playoff games. He won the Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018, playing alongside Alex Ovechkin.
"I’m a competitor, I want to get better all the time," said Carlson. "I want to find ways to improve and certainly with how great the League is right now, how great these players are, and they’re only getting better. You just have to keep being a student of the game and keep finding ways, keep finding niches to better yourself, and I think that’s what I’ve set my mind to doing, especially the last couple of years."
"I’ve been super lucky to play with world-class Hall of Fame hockey players. I just can’t wait to see this group of them and learn from them every day and see them up close and personal.”