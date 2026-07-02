Lightning Land Veteran Defenseman John Carlson in Free Agency

"It was different. It was certainly something I never really had to embark on, which in some ways I am very thankful for," said Carlson. "It's cool in a lot of ways too. It's cool to hear the chatter and answer some calls and figure some stuff out. In times like these, you get the rundown from the players the most ... It was a fun process and I am happy with where I am right now, that's for sure."