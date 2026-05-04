Lightning Left in Disbelief After Fourth Straight First-Round Exit

“Tonight, what did we have, nine shots, 10 shots? I felt like tonight they deserved better,” he said after the game. “I felt like Game 6 we probably deserved better and Dobes kind of stole the game. Probably similar to the way Vasy stole the game in Game 6 in my mind. You need a little bit of everything and that's what we got this series. We got a bounce. It’s not one thing, you’ve got to find a way and I feel like we didn’t differently.”