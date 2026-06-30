Lightning Linked to Blue Jackets Defenseman Werenski

The Tampa Bay Lightning could be going big fish hunting as free agency approaches.
According to insider Pierre LeBrun, the Lightning are a team to watch regarding Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski:
While Werenski hasn't formally requested a trade out of Columbus, it has been reported that he told Blue Jackets management that he is unsure if he'd be willing to sign a new contract with the team when his current deal expires.
If the Lightning were able to pull the trade off, it would allow them to replace the offensive production of Darren Raddysh, although it would be a left-handed defenseman instead of a right-handed one. Werenski is the reigning Norris Trophy winner, an award which he won for the first time in his career.
This season, he recorded the highest point-per-game pace of his career, scoring 22 goals and 81 points in just 75 games from the blue line. It was the second time in his career that he finished above a point per game, tallying 82 points in 81 games last season.
The Blue Jackets don't appear to be in a rush to get a deal done, but it could be something to keep an eye on over the summer.