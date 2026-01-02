Lightning lock in Charle-Edouard D’Astous to a one-year extension

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Friday they have locked in defenseman Charle-Edouard D’Astous to a one-year contract extension for the 2026–27 season worth $875,000.

Originally signed in May as an un-drafted free agent, D’Astous is currently playing on a one-year contract worth $775,000. The 27-year-old was called up amid a wave of key injuries to the Lightning’s defensive core, recording 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 33 games while averaging 19:05 of ice time per night.

D’Astous spent last season with Brynäs IF of the Swedish Hockey League, where he appeared in 49 games and was named SHL Defenseman of the Year after posting 12 goals and 39 points while finishing with a plus-26 rating. Prior to his stint in Sweden, D’Astous spent two seasons (2022–24) with KooKoo of Finland’s Liiga, where he established himself as one of the league’s top defensemen. He recorded 69 points, including 24 goals, in 110 games, leading all KooKoo blueliners in assists and points in both seasons while tying for the team lead in goals among defensemen in 2022–23.