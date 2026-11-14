Lightning Look to Continue Strong Start Against Red Wings

Tampa Bay Lightning
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 14, 2026 11:13 PMPublished Nov 14, 2026 11:13 PM
The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to host the Detroit Red Wings at Benchmark International Arena on Saturday for the second time this season. Tampa Bay came away with a 4-2 win in their first matchup on Nov. 3.
The Lightning have gotten off to a strong start, heading into tonight’s game with a 13-4-2 record and sitting first the Atlantic Division. They’ve also won five of their last six games and will look to keep that momentum going on home ice, where they’re undefeated so far this season with an 8-0-0 record.
Yanni Gourde will return to the lineup after missing Thursday’s game in Columbus. The forward is continuing to work his way back from hip resurfacing surgery and was given a scheduled day off against the Blue Jackets.
“It was good to get back out there and play with the boys,” said Gourde. “They've been playing so so well this season, I’m just trying to help the team win. It felt good.“
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Gourde expects it will take some time to get back up to speed, but he’s gradually working his way back.
Anthony Cirelli (lower body) and Erik Cernak (upper body) also missed Thursday’s game against the Blue Jackets. Both will remain out against Detroit. Cirelli is considered day-to-day but no timeline is set for Cernak’s return.
Brayden Point was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body injury after leaving Sunday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets.
Point exited the Lightning’s 4-3 loss to Winnipeg after logging just 5:35 of ice time over six shifts. The 30-year-old has five goals and 16 points through 17 games this season. There is no timeline for his return, but it’s more serious than day-to-day.
With both Cirelli and Point out, the Lightning are thin down the middle. Jake Guentzel and Zemgus Girgensons filled in at center on Thursday, and having Gourde back in the lineup should help give the team another option at the position.
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
The Lightning’s top prospect, Sam O’Reilly, is set to play in his third NHL game adding a much-needed option for faceoffs on the right side.
“He’s doing all the right things, and if he doesn't, he's trying to do the right things,” said Jon Cooper. “We need some face-offs, especially on some of these on the power play. He's getting them for us, and he’s been good. You can see the kid's trajectory.”
Cooper has been impressed with the Lightning's start so far, but said it’s still too early to get a clear picture of where they stand.
“We’ve only played two divisional games, so we’ll see where we are in our division,” said Cooper. “But our balance and our team, I like this year, and I think our emotional gauge this year has been pretty good.”
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