Lightning Looking to Find Rhythm on the Power Play

"Do we deserve to be 0-for-13? We don't. But still, you wake up in the morning and we don't have a power-play goal," said Jon Cooper. "The good thing is we've won two of our three games, and we haven't had one. But we don't want this to go on too much longer because you take pride in your special teams. It's a slow start statistically, but they've had some good ones. It just hasn't got in yet."