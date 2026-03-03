Lightning Lose James, Goncalves to Injury Ahead of Four-Game Road Trip

The injury bug has continued to follow the Tampa Bay Lightning as they enter the final stretch of the regular season.
The team will be without forwards Dominic James and Gage Goncalves for the next two games after both sustained lower-body injuries in Saturday’s matchup against the Buffalo Sabres.
James suffered an apparent leg injury after being cross-checked into the boards by Sabres defenseman Michael Kesselring. James fell awkwardly along the wall, with Kesselring appearing to come down on his leg. He was unable to put weight on it as he left the ice.
Goncalves was injured on a separate play when Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin knocked him with a cross-check, sending him feet-first into the boards. Goncalves remained down briefly before making his way off the ice.
Despite navigating a number of key injuries throughout the year, the Lightning remain in first place in the Atlantic Division with 80 points through 58 games. They open a four-game road trip against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.