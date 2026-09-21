Lightning Make First Round of Training Camp Cuts

Kulebiakin and Czata both suited up in Tampa Bay’s preseason win over Nashville on Sunday.
“It’s just a progression of what guys have to do,” head coach Jon Cooper said of the preseason opener. “Guys are feeling things out, but I thought everybody tried really hard. They tried to do what we asked them. I didn’t think we gave up a whole ton, and we got to roll lines, and then we got to play. And then there was special teams involved.”
Kulebiakin, 18, was selected by Tampa Bay in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2026 NHL Draft and was in his first training camp. He’ll return to Halifax for a second season after putting up 29 goals and 73 points in 64 games last season.
Czata, 19, was back for his second Lightning training camp after Tampa Bay selected him in the second round (56th overall) in 2025. He’ll join Guelph after spending the last three seasons with Niagara, where he recorded 25 goals and 53 points in 63 games last season.
The Lightning will continue the preseason Tuesday night in Nashville before wrapping up the week with two games against the Florida Panthers.