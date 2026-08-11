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Lightning Named Potential Landing Spot For Ex-Canadiens Patrik Laine

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Michael DeRosa
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Should the Lightning look to bring in Laine?

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Joe Yerdon named the Tampa Bay Lightning as a potential landing spot for former Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine.

"Given Tampa Bay's depth and overall forward talent, adding him as a specialist makes sense," Yerdon wrote. "Tampa Bay and coach Jon Cooper would know best how to shelter Laine and put him in the best position for success."

The idea of the Lightning taking a gamble on Laine is an intriguing one. When looking at their roster, it is fair to argue that they could use another skilled winger to solidify their top nine. Due to this, it could make sense for them to sign the 2016 second-overall pick to a one-year prove-it deal. 

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On a cheap short-term deal, there would really be no risk in the Lightning signing Laine. If he stayed healthy and bounced back, he would have the potential to be a very solid pickup for the Bolts. 

When looking at a potential spot in the Lightning's lineup where Laine could be a fit, their second line with Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli stands out. However, he could also work on their third line with Yanni Gourde and Pontus Holmberg. He would also be a clear option for their power play, as he thrives on the man advantage. 

Laine played in just five games last season for Montreal, where he posted an assist. This is after he recorded 20 goals and 33 points in 52 games with the Habs in 2024-25. 

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