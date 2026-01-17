Lightning place Brayden Point on Injured Reserve

The Tampa Bay Lightning placed center Brayden Point on injured reserve ahead of Friday’s matchup against the St. Louis Blues.
Point exited Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers after Flyers defenseman Cam York fell awkwardly onto his leg. Point went down to the ice, grabbed his knee, and immediately removed his gloves as Lightning head athletic trainer Tom Mulligan rushed over. The 29-year-old was able to get back to his feet but was unable to put weight on his right leg and was helped off the ice.
“I would probably classify this one as week-to-week right now,” Jon Cooper told reporters Tuesday. “I will sit here and say I think we averted what could have been really, really bad, but he’s going to be out for the time being. He’ll have time off here to heal, but hopefully in a few weeks he’ll be alright.”
“You see these situations and you think, ‘Oh my god, is his season going to be over?’” Cooper continued. “But it’s nothing remotely close to that.”
Point has 11 goals and 30 points in 36 games for the Lightning. He was one of the first six players named to Team Canada’s 2026 Olympic roster.