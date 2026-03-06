Lightning Place Curtis Douglas on Waivers Ahead of NHL Trade Deadline

The Tampa Bay Lightning have placed forward Curtis Douglas on waivers ahead of Friday’s 3 p.m. NHL Trade Deadline.
The 6-foot-9, 242-pound forward has shown flashes of offensive upside in the AHL but has primarily filled an enforcer role during his time with Tampa Bay, leading the team with 92 penalty minutes this season.
Douglas was assigned to AHL Syracuse in January on a conditioning stint before later returning to the Lightning lineup.
If he clears waivers, Douglas is expected to be assigned to Syracuse. In 29 NHL games this season, the 25-year-old center has recorded two assists, 17 shots on goal and 32 hits.
The move also opens an extra roster spot for Tampa Bay, which could help facilitate a potential trade deadline move as the Lightning look to add depth at forward.