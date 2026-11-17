The Tampa Bay Lightning placed forward Conor Geekie on injured reserve Tuesday with an upper-body injury.
The 22-year-old finished Saturday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings with two shots and two hits in 8:32 of ice time. Through 20 games this season, Geekie has recorded four goals and one assist for five points while averaging 11:27 per game.
Brandon Hagel is also day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. His last shift came with 3:01 remaining in the first period, but he returned for the second period and finished the game.
Despite losing Geekie and Hagel, the Lightning will get three key players back in their lineup. Anthony Cirelli, Brayden Point and Erik Cernak are all set to return against Washington. Point was activated off of injured reserve after missing the last three games. The 30-year-old has five goals and 11 assists for 16 points in 17 games this season.