Lightning Prospect Caleb Heil Recognized by USA Hockey

Earlier this week, Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Caleb Heil was presented with the Dave Peterson Goaltender of the Year, which is given annually to the best American goaltender in junior hockey.
Heil, the Lightning's seventh round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, had a record of 24-13-3 for the Madison Capitols in the United State Hockey League (USHL) this season. Amongst American goaltenders to start the majority of their games, Heil was tied for the league lead in save percentage (.905). He also led all American starting netminders with a 2.34 goals against average and was the second-winningest American in the league with 24 wins.
Heil's play took a major step forward during the playoffs as well. He went 7-4-0 while recording a .944 save percentage and a 1.95 goals against average. He also appeared in two games for Team USA at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championships.
Heil will make the move to collegiate hockey next season, as the 19-year-old goaltender has committed to the University of North Dakota for the 2026-27 season. As of now, the Lightning prospect is the only goaltender confirmed to be on the Fighting Hawks roster for next season, but both Jan Spunar and Gibson Homer are eligible to return next season.