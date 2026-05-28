Lightning Prospect Commits to Quinnipiac University

In June of 2025, Alex Wyatt of Dobber Prospects wrote: "Goličič completed his sophomore season in the QMJHL with an offensively quiet four goals, 31 assists and 35 points in 58 games. He is not and won’t be an offensive dynamo at any level, but is the type of towering, smothering defenseman that every NHL team needs. He is likely a few seasons away from professional hockey, and can use the development time to hone his mobility and reads and increase his chance to make the Lightning’s blueline in the future."