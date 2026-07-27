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Lightning Prospect Ethan Czata Invited to Team Canada Summer Showcase

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Team Canada announced its roster for the 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase on Friday, and Lightning prospect Ethan Czata is among the 32 players invited to compete for a spot on Canada’s World Junior Championship roster later this year.

Players from Canada, the United States, Sweden and Finland will take part in practices and scrimmages during the showcase, which serves as the first step toward selecting their teams for the tournament. Czata will be joined by fellow Lightning prospect Morgan Anderberg, who was named to Sweden’s Summer Showcase roster last month.

Czata brings previous international experience with Team Canada. He recorded five points (one goal, four assists) in seven games at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship, helping Canada capture the gold medal. He also won gold at the 2024 U17 World Hockey Challenge, finishing with four assists in eight games.

The Lightning’s second-round pick is coming off a career season with the OHL’s Niagara IceDogs, where he scored 25 goals in 63 games. He was traded to the Guelph Storm this offseason, where he’ll look to help the club build toward hosting the 2027 Memorial Cup.

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