Lightning Prospect Jakob Pelletier Named AHL Player of the Year

Lightning prospect Jakob Pelletier has been named the recipient of the Fortune Tires “Expect More” AHL Player of the Year award, recognizing one standout player across the league for exceptional performance throughout the 2025-26 season.
Pelletier put together a career-best season in Syracuse, finishing with 28 goals, 49 assists, and 77 points in 63 games while posting a plus-25 rating. His 77 points led the AHL, earning him the John B. Sollenberger Trophy as the league’s top scorer, while he was also voted a First Team AHL All-Star.
Special teams became a major part of Pelletier’s game this season. Pelletier tied for the AHL lead with five shorthanded goals and led all league forwards with 31 power-play points. His strongest stretch came late in the season, when Pelletier recorded points in 20 consecutive games, the longest scoring streak in the AHL in more than 17 years.
Pelletier carried that momentum into the postseason, recording five points in four Calder Cup Playoff games for the Crunch.
The Québec City native joined the Lightning organization last summer after signing as a free agent on July 2, 2025, and appeared in five NHL games during the season. Over his NHL career, Pelletier has totaled 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 91 games.
As part of the award, Fortune Tires, the Official Tire of the AHL, will contribute $2,500 to Pelletier’s charity of choice, highlighting the company’s commitment to both excellence and community impact.