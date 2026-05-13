Lightning Prospect Sam O’Reilly makes OHL history with the Kitchener Rangers
Lightning prospect Sam O’Reilly continues to make a name for himself, becoming the first player in Ontario Hockey League history to appear in four straight championship series. He was awarded the Wayne Gretzky ‘99’ Award as the most valuable player of the 2026 OHL playoffs after recording 17 goals and 11 assists in 18 playoff games during the Kitchener Rangers championship run.
Ten months ago, the Lightning made the decision to trade top prospect Isaac Howard to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for former Oilers first-round pick O’Reilly. The Lightning spent years investing in Howard’s development, but the move is beginning to look like the right fit, as O’Reilly emerges as a player who matches the Lightning’s mentality and style of play.
“Obviously, the NHL is where you want to play, but I think whatever they think is best for me is where I’ll be playing,” O’Reilly said of the Lightning to TSN. “It’s not my decision. I think all I can do is go in there, work hard and learn from those guys over there. Wherever I am will be the best thing for me.”
Even with limited top draft selections, the Lightning have found ways to add and develop young talent, whether through trades or under-the-radar signings, including Dominic James and Charle-Edouard D’Astous last offseason. Both contributed during the postseason and are viewed as part of the organization’s plans for the future.
“The way he plays the game already, even a small sample we got in training camp, tells me he probably won’t need that much time in order to be able to come here and contribute, because he already plays a pro-style game,” Lightning GM Julien BriseBois said at the end of the season.
“If he can adjust to the pace and the physicality, as soon as he’s got that figured out, I think his game is already so textbook in how he plays,” BriseBois added. “He’s got a really mature game that he carries in every night for his junior team or even the national team.”
Tampa Bay leaned heavily on the Syracuse Crunch-to-Lightning pipeline throughout the season as injuries created opportunities for younger players to step into key roles. O’Reilly is a versatile two-way player, and with the Atlantic Division continuing to get younger, he could prove to be a strong addition if he is ready for the next level.