Lightning Prospect Sam O’Reilly Posts Three-Point Night

Lightning prospect Sam O’Reilly continues to make a name for himself.
On Sunday, the 20-year-old scored a goal and two assists in Kitchener’s 4-3 double-overtime win over Barrie in Game 3, continuing what has been an outstanding postseason run. O’Reilly now has 16 goals and 11 assists through 17 playoff games and was recently awarded the Red Tilson Trophy as the OHL’s most outstanding player, as voted by league media. With one more win, Kitchener will secure a spot in the Memorial Cup.
The Lightning have been open about their “win-now” mentality, and historically draft picks haven’t been viewed as untouchable assets. Still, the scouting department has been able to find creative ways to build for the future, whether through trades or under-the-radar signings like Dominic James and Charle-Edouard D’Astous last offseason. Both were contributors in the postseason and are viewed as part of the organization’s long-term plans moving forward.
Ten months ago, the Lightning traded top prospect Isaac Howard to Edmonton in exchange for former Oilers first-round pick Sam O’Reilly. Tampa Bay spent the last few years investing in Howard’s development, but the move is starting to look like the right one, as O’Reilly is quickly emerging to be a strong fit for the Lightning’s mentality and style of play.
“The way he plays the game already, even a small sample we got in training camp, tells me he probably won’t need that much time in order to be able to come here and contribute, because he already plays a pro-style game,” Lightning GM Julien BriseBois said at the end of the season.
“If he can adjust to the pace and the physicality, as soon as he’s got that figured out, I think his game is already so textbook in how he plays,” BriseBois added. “He’s got a really mature game that he carries in every night for his junior team or even the national team.