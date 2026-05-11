Lightning Prospect Sam O’Reilly Posts Three-Point Night

The Lightning have been open about their “win-now” mentality, and historically draft picks haven’t been viewed as untouchable assets. Still, the scouting department has been able to find creative ways to build for the future, whether through trades or under-the-radar signings like Dominic James and Charle-Edouard D’Astous last offseason. Both were contributors in the postseason and are viewed as part of the organization’s long-term plans moving forward.