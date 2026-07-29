Lightning Prospect Sam O'Reilly to Participate in NHLPA Rookie Showcase

Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Sam O'Reilly is among those expected to participate in the 2026 NHLPA Rookie Showcase later this week.
The Rookie Showcase, which is being hosted at the Blackhawks Ice Center in Chicago, IL, kicked off on Tuesday and will run through Thursday.
According to Washington D.C. media outlet Russian Machine Never Breaks, the event had been held in Washington for the last four years but has now moved to Chicago for the very first time.
The Rookie Showcase is a three day event that has a heavy focus on promotional materials, trading cards, and other collectable merchandise. According to an old Upper Deck post, the Rookie Showcase is when many signed pucks and signatures for collectables are gathered from the athletes. The rookies are even face scanned for the EA Sports NHL video games at the event.
It's no surprise that the Lightning opted to send O'Reilly, as he was one of their top standout prospects during the past season which culminated in a Memorial Cup Championship with the Kitchener Rangers.