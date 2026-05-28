Lightning Prospect's Rights Set to Expire on June 1

Since being drafted by the Lightning, Pitre has produced at a respectable pace offensively despite his clear focus on the defensive side of the game. In 106 games in the Ontario Hockey League since being drafted by the Lightning, Pitre has scored 40 goals and tallied a total of 97 points while splitting his time between the Flint Firebirds and North Bay Battalion. He also registered 85 penalty minutes and was a +18 during that span.