Lightning Prospects Take the Ice Ahead of 2026 Prospect Showcase

“For the last year we've been working with him on some of the things he needs to work on. He's lucky enough to be in Toronto, so we have a lot of development staff there,” said Lightning Director of Player Development J.P. Cote. “Every guy that comes to be a pro, we still want to give them some room and try to learn through the process. We gave him some guidance, but he's a tremendous hockey player so we're excited to see where he takes himself.”