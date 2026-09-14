Lightning Prospects Take the Ice for 2026 Prospect Showcase

The Lightning’s top young players are getting their first chance to make an impression this week as Tampa Bay heads to North Carolina for the 2026 Prospect Showcase.
The three-day tournament runs from September 13-15 at Invisalign Arena in Morrisville, North Carolina. Tampa Bay will face prospect teams from the Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators, with each team playing two games during the showcase.
“For our newly drafted players, it's a great opportunity for them to get their feet wet at the pro level,” said Lightning Assistant General Manager Jeff Tambellini. “They get to see firsthand the talent and competitiveness of young AHL pros. These are important experiences as they prepare to transition from junior hockey to the pro game,” Tambellini said.
“Next is our group of American Hockey League players. Prospect Showcase is a runway for them into training camp. They get a chance to show the coaching staffs and the management groups the work they've done over the offseason and that they've taken a step. It gives them a chance to build momentum going into training camp.”
The Lightning will play their first game on Monday against the Nashville Predators at 2 p.m. ET.