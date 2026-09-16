Lightning Provide Update on Nikita Kucherov Contract Extension

One of the biggest storylines heading into the Lightning’s training camp was whether or not Nikita Kucherov would be locked in beyond this season. Tampa Bay’s star winger is entering the final year of his current contract, which carries a $9.5 million cap hit.
“What’s in my mind? My mind is trying to help the team this year,” Kucherov said at Media Day. “I control what I can control, and I’ll do my best with what I can on the ice, and that’s what I’m focusing on right now. Not much more you can say.”
Kucherov spent this summer at the Lightning’s practice facility preparing for the new season with his longtime linemate, Brayden Point. The 33-year-old has been eligible for an extension since July 1, and general manager Julien BriseBois has reiterated that both sides want to keep Kucherov in Tampa Bay for the remainder of his career.
Earlier this summer, BriseBois said he had been in conversations with Kucherov’s agent, Dan Milstein, noting that the weeks leading up to free agency had been more hectic than he could remember during his eight years as general manager.
“That kind of took precedent, I would say the last few weeks, but I'm sure we'll circle back,” BriseBois said on July 1. “I know we will. We'll circle back to his representative, and when we have something to announce, we'll make an announcement.”
On Wednesday, BriseBois reiterated his intention to sign Kucherov. Without placing a deadline on the negotiations, he said he’ll continue to work toward a resolution.
“The sooner, the better, obviously. If we want to get technical, I guess he won’t be a free agent until July 1 of next year. Hopefully, it doesn’t get to that point.”
Kucherov is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. He recorded 130 points, including 44 goals and 86 assists, across 76 regular-season games. His performance earned him his second Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player.
“Both parties, I know, would have preferred to have a deal today to be able to put that behind us. We haven’t been able to do that. I’m still in touch with his agent. We’re going to keep the lines of communication open with the goal remaining to be to get him assigned to a contract that’s going to keep him in Tampa for many years to come, playing on a Stanley Cup contender throughout.”
If the Lightning intend to sign Kucherov to a new contract, they’ll have to do so as the market continues to change. The NHL’s salary cap is on the rise, increasing from $104 million in 2026-27 to $113.5 million in 2027-28.
“Obviously, the market has evolved, the cap has gone up tremendously over the last few years, and we know it will continue to do so,” said BriseBois. “And we’re seeing some of the contracts that are being signed now that the market’s adjusting. Obviously, that’s a factor that I think everyone is taking into account in all these negotiations right now.”
“Every contract is different and every situation and every team is in a different state in terms of their cycle, as well, in terms of where they fit, in terms of how quickly they think they can compete for a Stanley Cup, so none of them are cookie cutter.”
When asked if negotiations have progressed since July 1, BriseBois chose not to comment.