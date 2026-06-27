Lightning Quiet on Day 1 of the 2026 NHL Draft

The Tampa Bay Lightning have had just one first round draft pick since 2020 and they were once again without a first rounder during the 2026 NHL Draft.
While a multitude of other teams were making trades or adding prospects to help support their team's future, there was little for Lightning General Manager Julien BriseBois and company to do on Friday.
The Lightning's 2026 first round pick was traded to the Seattle Kraken back in March of 2025 as a part of the trade that brought Oliver Bjorkstrand to Tampa. The move was then moved a couple more times, as it was owned by the Florida Panthers temporarily before being traded to the Ottawa Senators who would eventually make the pick, which became Jonas Lagerberg Hoen.
The Lightning will be a lot busier on day two of the 2026 NHL Draft, as they'll have seven picks, beginning with the 58th overall pick in the second round. They also have a third round pick, three fifth round picks, a sixth round pick, and a seventh round pick.