Lightning Ready To Embrace The Bell Centre Noise In Game 3 vs Canadiens

“The atmosphere can work for you and against you. So just depending on how the game is going, and fans get nervous, too. Like, you can feel it. I’m not just saying this is the only place. I’ve felt it in Tampa, I feel it in other places. So I truly believe the team on the ice can dictate the emotions of what goes on in games. There’s a lot of emotions that are tied up in the game, and so that’s kind of what makes the game fun.”