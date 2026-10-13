Lightning Recall Goaltender Mads Sogaard Ahead of Rangers Matchup

Oct 13, 2026 10:51 PMPublished Oct 13, 2026 10:51 PM
The Tampa Bay Lightning recalled goaltender Mads Sogaard from the Syracuse Crunch on Tuesday morning ahead of their matchup against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
Sogaard was recalled in case backup goaltender Dennis Hildeby, who is dealing with an undisclosed issue, is unable to dress, according to Ed Encina of the Tampa Bay Times. Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to start.
The Lightning held an optional skate Tuesday morning, with Hildeby participating alongside Sogaard and emergency backup goaltender Kyle Konin.
Tampa Bay (4-1-0) opened the season with a 5-1 loss to the Rangers on Oct. 1 but has since won four straight games, including Saturday’s win over the New York Islanders. They went 0-for-7 on the power play in their season opener but have scored with the man advantage in each of their last two games. They’ll look to keep that momentum going Tuesday night as they put together a complete 60-minute effort.
The Rangers (5-2-0) have gotten off to a strong start, but they’ll be without goaltender Igor Shesterkin for the rest of the season after he suffered a knee injury on Oct. 9 against the Washington Capitals.
Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden.