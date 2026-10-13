Lightning Recall Goaltender Mads Sogaard Ahead of Rangers Matchup

Tampa Bay (4-1-0) opened the season with a 5-1 loss to the Rangers on Oct. 1 but has since won four straight games, including Saturday’s win over the New York Islanders. They went 0-for-7 on the power play in their season opener but have scored with the man advantage in each of their last two games. They’ll look to keep that momentum going Tuesday night as they put together a complete 60-minute effort.