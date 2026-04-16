Lightning Recall Mitchell Chaffee, Jakob Pelletier

After spending the majority of the 2024-25 season with the Lightning, Chaffee was relegated to an American Hockey League role for much of this season. He did well for the Lightning's farm team though, scoring 24 goals and 57 points in 54 games. While the 28-year-old likely doesn't have much high-end NHL upside at this stage in his career, he's trying to prove he can still be a serviceable depth option when needed.