Lightning Rookie Dominic James Injured Late in Loss to Sabres

Rookie forward Dominic James left Saturday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres after suffering an apparent right-leg injury late in the third period.
James was unable to put weight on his right leg following a cross-check from Michael Kesselringalong the boards. The 23-year-old was in obvious pain before being helped off the ice by teammates. He did not return.
Head coach Jon Cooper did not have an update on James’ status after the game.
The injury comes as the Lightning started to get healthy following a number of key injuries this season.