Lightning’s Brandon Hagel Advances to Olympic Gold-Medal Game with Canada

Lightning forward Brandon Hagel logged 7:28 of ice time Friday as Team Canada punched its ticket to the men’s gold-medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, earning a gritty 3-2 comeback win over Finland in the semifinal.
It didn't start out pretty for Team Canada, trailing 2-0 after Mikko Rantanen opened the scoring and Erik Haula added a shorthanded goal. But the momentum steadily shifted as Canada started to put pressure on Finnish goaltender Juuse Saros.
In the second period, Sam Reinhart cut the deficit to one, tipping a shot from Cale Makar after Canada outshot Finland 14-3 in the frame. Shea Theodore tied the game, moments after Brad Marchand was knocked into Saros during a net-front scramble.
It was Nathan MacKinnon who scored the go-ahead power-play goal with 35.2 seconds remaining. With injured captain Sidney Crosby sidelined, Connor McDavid wore the “C” and played the role of facilitator late, setting up MacKinnon for the game winner.