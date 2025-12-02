Lightning’s Brandon Hagel earns NHL ‘Three Stars’ for week of Nov. 30

The NHL announced Lightning forward Brandon Hagel was named one of the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Nov. 30.

Hagel had six goals in four games and shared the NHL lead with 17 shots on goal. He is joined by Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston and Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson.

After a slow start to the season, the Lightning have started to find their stride, winning seven straight games and going 8-2-2 on the road, including back-to-back wins this weekend in Detroit and New York. They currently sit atop of the Eastern Conference.