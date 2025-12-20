Lightning's Brandon Hagel placed on injured reserve with an upper body injury

Lightning forward Brandon Hagel has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury after taking a high hit during Monday's game against the Florida Panthers.

Hagel exited in the third period after Panthers defenseman Seth Jones skated into him with his right forearm raised, making contact with Hagel’s head area. No penalty was assessed on the play, and the NHL Department of Player Safety determined the hit did not warrant any supplemental discipline. It was the third time in three games against the Panthers that Hagel has been on the receiving end of a hit to the head.

“I'd love to have him back before the break, but I can't say for sure," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said on Thursday. "So take this one slow. We get that extra day, so there's a four-day break, and he should be good after that. I can't say anything about the games prior though."

Hagel is eligible to return as early as Dec. 27, when the Lightning visit the Panthers following the holiday break.