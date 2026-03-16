Lightning’s Declan Carlile Out 4–5 Weeks With Lower-Body Injury

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be without defenseman Declan Carlile for the next 4–5 weeks due to a lower-body injury.
The 25-year-old rookie took his final shift of the game against the Detroit Red Wings at the 6:40 mark of the third period. During that shift, Carlile had a few shot attempts before the play ended with John Gibson stopping Jake Guentzel on a breakaway. Carlile did not return to the game.
There was no update following the game, and Carlile was absent from Friday’s practice. With the 4–5 week timeline, he is not expected to return during the regular season.
The Lightning's defensive depth has taken a hit this season. Emil Lilleberg remains out with a facial fracture, while Max Crozier is also sidelined for the remainder of the regular season.