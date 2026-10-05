Lightning’s Defensive Depth Faces Early Test

Last season, injuries forced Tampa Bay to constantly shuffle its blue line, and in the process, a number of new players rose stepped in to fill key roles. One of the biggest questions heading into the new season was how the Lightning would split minutes between all eight NHL defensemen.
On Saturday, Emil Lilleberg drew in as the seventh defenseman and provided a spark for his team at the perfect time. With 5:04 left in the second period, Lilleberg dropped the gloves with the 6-foot-7 Vincent Desharnais. The fight gave the Lightning some energy as they looked to build on their lead, but Lilleberg exited in the third period with an injury and did not return.
Assistant coach Rob Zettler told reporters Sunday that Lilleberg was undergoing further evaluation. The team is expected to have a better idea of his status Monday morning.
Max Crozier was the odd-man out in the first two games. If Lilleberg is unable to play, Crozier would be next to draw in for an 11-forward, seven-defenseman lineup.