Lightning’s Erik Cernak Helps Slovakia Upset Finland in Olympic Opener

Slovakia didn’t ease into the Olympics — it absorbed pressure and answered.
Finland carried the play early, outshooting the Slovaks 15-4 in the first period, but Slovakia went into the intermission with a 1-0 lead when Juraj Slafkovsky capitalized on a Finnish turnover, driving the net to score the first goal of the game. Finland responded early in the second. With the power play winding down, Eeli Tolvanen tied the game. But Slovakia didn’t waver.
The game turned in the third period when Dalibor Dvorský jumped on a loose puck and gave Slovakia the lead. Minutes later, Slafkovsky struck again on the power play, beating Juuse Saros with a shot off the post. An empty-net goal sealed it, giving Slovakia their first win.
Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak logged 18:38 of ice time in the win.