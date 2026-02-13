Lightning’s Erik Cernak Helps Slovakia Upset Finland in Olympic Opener

Finland carried the play early, outshooting the Slovaks 15-4 in the first period, but Slovakia went into the intermission with a 1-0 lead when Juraj Slafkovsky capitalized on a Finnish turnover, driving the net to score the first goal of the game. Finland responded early in the second. With the power play winding down, Eeli Tolvanen tied the game. But Slovakia didn’t waver.