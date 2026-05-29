Lightning’s J.J. Moser Advances to IIHF World Championship Semifinals

The 2026 IIHF World Championship knockout stage got underway Thursday, with the tournament’s remaining eight teams battling in the quarterfinals.
Canada and Finland were the first teams to secure spots in the semifinals after defeating the United States and Czechia. Later in the day, Switzerland completed the semifinal field with a 3-1 win over Sweden.
Sweden struck first just over six minutes into the game, but Switzerland responded with three unanswered goals to advance. J.J. Moser is a +11 in the tournament so far.
The four quarterfinal winners advance to Saturday’s semifinals. The two losing teams will meet in the bronze medal game Sunday at 9:30 a.m., followed by the gold medal game at 2:20 p.m.