Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman J.J. Moser logged 17:38 of ice time Tuesday as Switzerland shut out Italy 3-0, punching its ticket to Wednesday’s quarterfinals. Moser’s minutes were second-most among Swiss blueliners, just behind captain Roman Josi, showing the same reliable play he's brought all season with the Lightning.
Philipp Kurashev opened the scoring just 1:19 into the first period, setting the tone early. From there, special teams took over with Josi and Nico Hischier each converting on the power play.
Hischier drove the offense with a goal and two assists, while fellow New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier added two assists of his own. Switzerland's goaltender Leonardo Genoni handled the rest, stopping all 20 shots he faced to secure the shutout.
Moser finished the preliminary round with one goal and three assists in three games. Swizerland is set to face Finland in the quarterfinal.