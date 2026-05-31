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Lightning’s J.J. Moser Earns Silver Medal at 2026 World Championship cover image

Lightning’s J.J. Moser Earns Silver Medal at 2026 World Championship

Diandra Loux
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Lightning defenseman J.J. Moser and his home country of Switzerland captured a silver medal Sunday at the 2026 IIHF World Championship. The group fell 1-0 to Finland in overtime in a hard-fought gold-medal game.

After a scoreless 60 minutes, Konsta Helenius scored the championship-winning goal 10:42 into the 3-on-3 overtime period. Both teams hit the post before Helenius finally broke through to secure gold for Finland.

Moser, who served as an alternate captain during the tournament, continued to be a key piece on the Swiss blue line. In 10 games, he posted a plus-11 rating while averaging 21:06 of ice time and registering 18 shots on goal.

The 25-year-old has now represented Switzerland at five IIHF World Championships across the junior and senior levels. He also contributed four points in five games while helping Switzerland capture a bronze medal at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

The Swiss have now finished as runners-up in three consecutive tournaments after also earning silver medals in 2024 and 2025.

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